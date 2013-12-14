Calendar » Holiday Festival of Voices

December 14, 2013 from 7:00 pm - 8:30pm

"Dos Pueblos High School Vocal Music Program Presents the 2013 Holiday

Festival of Voices vocal music winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 14th,

at 7 p.m. at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High

School, 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117. Tickets will be available at

the door the night of the concert, and are $5 for students/children and $8 for adults.

It will feature the entire Dos Pueblos Concert Choir, which is a combination of all four vocal music

ensembles (Mixed Chorus, A Cappella, Madrigals 1 and Madrigals 2/Jazz

Choir and Combo), and will feature holiday favorites and vocal jazz

perfect for everyone from 3 to 93. We look forward to seeing you and

your families on Dec. 14th at 7 p.m.!"