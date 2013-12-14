Holiday Festival of Voices
"Dos Pueblos High School Vocal Music Program Presents the 2013 Holiday
Festival of Voices vocal music winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 14th,
at 7 p.m. at the Elings Performing Arts Center at Dos Pueblos High
School, 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117. Tickets will be available at
the door the night of the concert, and are $5 for students/children and $8 for adults.
It will feature the entire Dos Pueblos Concert Choir, which is a combination of all four vocal music
ensembles (Mixed Chorus, A Cappella, Madrigals 1 and Madrigals 2/Jazz
Choir and Combo), and will feature holiday favorites and vocal jazz
perfect for everyone from 3 to 93. We look forward to seeing you and
your families on Dec. 14th at 7 p.m.!"
Event Details
- Starts: December 14, 2013 7:00 pm - 8:30pm
- Price: $5.00 for Students/ Children; $8.00 for Adults
- Location: Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117