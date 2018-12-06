Calendar » Holiday Open House with the Land Trust

December 6, 2018 from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Kick off the holiday season with the Land Trust!

From open space to ranches to critters, the Land Trust is part of what makes Santa Barbara County great! This is a great opportunity to check out where we work, meet members, staff, board and learn about the Land Trust over wine and hors d’oeuvres. Afterward, hit the streets of Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday festivities.

RSVP: [email protected]