Calendar » Holiday Party and Light Tour!

December 7, 2017 from 5:15pm - 8:30pm

Join your NAWBO sisters and other business leaders for our annual holiday party! This year we're switching it up and hosting our own holiday light tour on a party bus, including wine, snacks, and of course fabulous company.



Guest Pick Up:

5:15pm at the SEARS upper parking lot on La Cumbre



We'll tour lights on the Westside and make our way to Hendry's Beach where we can alight and buy drinks at the Boathouse. Following that pit stop, we resume the tour to the Eastside, then down State Street and the Funk Zone.



Because wine is included, this is a 21 and over event.



We expect this event to sell out so be sure to get your tickets soon. See you there!