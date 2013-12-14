Holiday Party at the Watershed Resource Center
December 14, 2013 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
You are invited to Explore Ecology's Holiday Party. Join us for food, drinks, music and an Art From Scrap ornament- making table staffed by mermaids! (from Save The Mermaids)
The evening includes a dedication and ribbon cutting for the Flows To The Ocean mural, a collaboration between Explore Ecology and artist Laura Denny.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap, Explore Ecology
- Price: Free
- Location: Watershed Resource Center
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1412866302282245/?previousaction=join
