Holiday Pop-Up Shop
November 14, 2015 from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vibrant location in The Funk Zone. Come enjoy a glass of wine, nibbles of food, and live music as you wander through our lively shop of goods and wares from local makers, artisans, and craftspeople. Get your holiday shopping done early and have some fun in the process!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 14, 2015 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: 120 Santa Barbara St. 93101
- Website: http://www.guildedtable.com