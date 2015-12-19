Holiday Pop-Up Shop
Vibrant location in The Funk Zone. Come enjoy a glass of wine, nibbles of food, and live music as you wander through our lively shop of goods and wares from local makers, artisans, and craftspeople. Get your last minute holiday shopping done and have some fun in the process!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: guildedtable
- Starts: December 19, 2015 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
- Price: Free Admission
- Location: 120 Santa Barbara St.
- Website: http://guildedtable.com