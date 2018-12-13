Pixel Tracker

Holiday Pop-Up Zone

December 13, 2018 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Join us Thursday, December 13th and check out all the wonderful gifts you never thought of for your loved one OR clients. We'll have a range of vendors with their very own personal arts & crafts, entrepreneurial businesses, and causes. 


While you take a look at these fascinating gifts enjoy a sip of wine and holiday music!

 


Vendors:

- Trades of Hope

- Montecito Candle Company

- Heart Art

- Red Woman Creations

See you there!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Kali Calloway
  • Starts: December 13, 2018 4:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Workzones Santa Barbara: 351 Paseo Nuevo, 2nd Floor Santa Barbara, CA 93101
 
 
 