Holiday Pop-Up Zone
December 13, 2018 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Join us Thursday, December 13th and check out all the wonderful gifts you never thought of for your loved one OR clients. We'll have a range of vendors with their very own personal arts & crafts, entrepreneurial businesses, and causes.
While you take a look at these fascinating gifts enjoy a sip of wine and holiday music!
Vendors:
- Trades of Hope
- Montecito Candle Company
- Heart Art
- Red Woman Creations
See you there!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kali Calloway
- Starts: December 13, 2018 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Workzones Santa Barbara: 351 Paseo Nuevo, 2nd Floor Santa Barbara, CA 93101