November 24, 2018 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The Santa Barbara Symphony kicks off the holidays with Holiday Pops, a festive performance at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St) on Saturday, November 24th at 8pm. Broadway actress and vocalist Capathia Jenkins joins the Symphony to sing everyone’s favorite holiday classics in a program curated and led by the Symphony’s celebrated Music and Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti. Tickets for this event are available at the Granada Theatre Box Office (805)899-2222. General admission: $10, Family 4-pack: $25, Loge: $50