Calendar » Holiday Rummage Sale

December 8, 2012 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

2nd Annual Holiday Rummage Sale at at Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111. Proceeds from our sale will benefit low income families experiencing hardship during the holidays. Saturday, December 8, 2012 from 8am to 2pm. Donate your items for this event at Center of the Heart from Tuesday, 12/4/12 to Friday, 12/7/12 12pm to 7pm. For more information, call Roxy at 805/964-4861, or 805/636-4217 or visit www.centeroftheheart.com for more information.