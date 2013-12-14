Calendar » Holiday Sale and Book Signing

December 14, 2013 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Spend the afternoon shopping and touring El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park. Enjoy a wonderful opportunity to purchase unique gifts, holiday decor, books, and stocking stuffers. Meet Cheri Rae, author of the book, Pearl Chase First Lady of Santa Barbara, and have your book signed.