Calendar » Holiday Shop n’ Roll

December 14, 2013 from 11:00am - 10:00pm

The First Annual Holiday Shop n’ Roll will take place Saturday, December 14 ­to Sunday, December 22 in the Exhibit Building at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

On Saturdays and Sundays, attendees will have the opportunity to shop local at the Holiday Mart, show off their roller disco moves on the roller rink, connect with local artisans and other sustainable businesses, and savor prepared foods from their favorite chefs. During the week, the roller rink will be open and ready to entertain with theme nights, roller derby, skating lessons, and a locavore food court. In addition, profits from this event benefit the SBCC Center for Sustainability and the Eco-Entrepreneurship Program.

Skate rentals $10/kids, $12/adults 16+, includes pads/helmets – all sizes available

Free admission Monday through Friday

$5 admission Saturdays and Sundays for adults 16+ only [waived with skate rental]

FREE parking available