HOLIDAY STARS ON ICE!

December 19, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

We are pleased to announced that tickets are now on sale for our 1st Annual Holiday Show, "A Sky Full of Holiday Stars on Ice," Saturday, December 19 at Ice in Paradise. There will be TWO SHOWS: one at 12:30PM and one at 5:00PM. Both performances will feature international, national, regional, and local ice skating champions, as well as students in our Skating School. In addition, there will be a "Meet and Greet" VIP Dessert Party at the Bacara Resort after the 5:00PM show. Tickets are currently available at the Ice in Paradise front desk and we look forward to celebrating the joy of the holidays with you on ice!