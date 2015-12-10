Calendar » Holiday Story Time with Michael Katz

December 10, 2015 from 6:00

On Thursday, December 10, join everyone’s favorite storyteller, Michael Katz, in The Kitchen for a very special, holiday-inspired story time! Listen and watch the holidays come to life with Michael as he turns the classic children’s pastime into a magical adventure like no other! Story time with Michael Katz is a FREE event, and starts at 6pm inside The Kitchen at the Public Market. Seating is first come first serve, and does fill up. Feel free to bring your cozy blankets and/or pillows! Call 805-770-7702 for details!