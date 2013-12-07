Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:27 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Sweater Contest

December 7, 2013 from 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Get Ready!! To enter our Holiday Sweater Contest at Art From Scrap. B.Y.O.Sweater. Embellish it at our craft table. Enter the contest. The winner receives an Art From Scrap Retail Store Gift Certificate. Contest starts at 3:30pm.

 

Event Details

 
 
 