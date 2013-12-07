Holiday Sweater Contest
December 7, 2013 from 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Get Ready!! To enter our Holiday Sweater Contest at Art From Scrap. B.Y.O.Sweater. Embellish it at our craft table. Enter the contest. The winner receives an Art From Scrap Retail Store Gift Certificate. Contest starts at 3:30pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap, Explore Ecology
- Starts: December 7, 2013 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Art From Scrap
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/544013635673437/
- Sponsors: Art From Scrap, Explore Ecology