Holiday Workshop
This one-day workshop offers a unique art experience for children ages 5 – 12 to gain inspiration from three original works of art in the Museum's collection and create hand-made cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family.
Location: SBMA's Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara Street
$65 SBMA Members/$75 Non-Members
To register, visit www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: December 16, 2017 9 am - 3 pm
- Price: $65 SBMA Members/$75 Non-Members
- Location: Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House
- Website: http://sbma.net/kidsfamilies