Calendar » Holiday Workshop

December 16, 2017 from 9 am - 3 pm

This one-day workshop offers a unique art experience for children ages 5 – 12 to gain inspiration from three original works of art in the Museum's collection and create hand-made cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family.

Location: SBMA's Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara Street

$65 SBMA Members/$75 Non-Members

To register, visit www.sbma.net/kidsfamilies.