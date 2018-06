Calendar » Holistic Defense Presentation

October 11, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Stabilizing Lives, Reducing Recidivism, Creating Safer Communities

The public is invited to an informative presentation about a cultural shift taking place in criminal justice reform. Speakers from The Bronx Defenders will discuss the Holistic Defense program, which utilizes innovative and individualized case management to address risk factors for criminal behavior and reduce recidivism by stabilizing offenders’ lives