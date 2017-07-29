Friday, March 23 , 2018, 11:19 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Hollis Brown

July 29, 2017 from 7pm - 10pm

Saturday, July 29, 2017
Standing Sun LIVE
presents

Hollis Brown

opening set by RJ Bloke(Jay Souza of Patrolled By Radar)

As always...ALL AGES!
Doors @ 7pm...Music @ 730pm
$15 Standing Room/$20 Reserved Seating
Food offered by Tipsters Catering Food Truck

 

