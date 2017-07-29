Hollis Brown
July 29, 2017 from 7pm - 10pm
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Standing Sun LIVE
presents
Hollis Brown
opening set by RJ Bloke(Jay Souza of Patrolled By Radar)
As always...ALL AGES!
Doors @ 7pm...Music @ 730pm
$15 Standing Room/$20 Reserved Seating
Food offered by Tipsters Catering Food Truck
- Starts: July 29, 2017 7pm - 10pm
- Price: $15/20
- Location: Standing Sun LIVE, 92 2nd St, Buellton, CA 93427
- Website: http://www.standingsunwines.com/hollisbrown.html