Calendar » Homage to the art of chineuse painting

May 7, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 8:00pm

May 7th, 2015, day of the reception, 5 - 8 PM for DaeKyu Chang exhibition at Faulkner Gallery East,

Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara CA 93101.

DaeKyu Chang 's artwork has been selected by a jury organized for the Library exhibitions by the local non profit art community.

Also known as Master Jang, world champion of Soo Bahk Do and owner of Jang Karate Studio, Master Jang is a fine artist, professional calligrapher who studied over 30 years with a Chinese Master.

His water colors are exquisite in the pur Asian style, his water colors powerful... A show not to be missed, until May 31 st. To the Library hours