Calendar » Home Buying Fair

September 19, 2017 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Coastal Housing Partnership is hosting a Home Buying Fair designed to help local employees on their path to home ownership. Whether you are ready to buy a home, getting back into the market, or simply dreaming of owning a home, this event is for you! This is the first Home Buying Fair to be held in Goleta and is scheduled from 5-8 p.m., offering a convenient way for employees throughout Santa Barbara and Goleta to learn about the home buying process.

Coastal Housing Partnership’s Home Buying Fairs offer potential home buyers an efficient, no-pressure environment to get all of their home buying questions answered in one place:

Learn how to navigate the home buying process and today’s real estate market

Get the tools, information and resources to help save money and make informed decisions

Meet with home buying experts: local real estate agents, lenders, credit & financial advisors and residential builders

Attend free education panels to become a more informed home buyer

Coastal Housing Partnership is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the community by assisting local employees on their path to home ownership. Celebrating its 30th Anniversary year, Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than 10,000 local employees become homeowners since 1987.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Deckers Rotunda, 6601 Hollister Ave., Goleta (corner of Hollister and Los Carneros)

Cost: Admission is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership members and their family and guests; $5 for general admission; RSVP encouraged

RSVP: Here (http://homebuyingfairs.org/contact/)

Contact: [email protected], 805-969-1025 or www.CoastalHousing.org