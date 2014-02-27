Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Home Care Job Fair

February 27, 2014 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

If you are a CNA, HHA, LVN, or Caregiver Assisted Home Care and Hospice is looking for you. Be sure not to miss this great job fair, information below.

Santa Barbara Home Care Job Fair

Date: February 27th, 2014
When: 11:00am to 4:00pm
Where: 302 N. Milpas Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Phone Number: 805-569-2000

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: AssistedMarketing
  • Starts: February 27, 2014 11:00am - 4:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 302 N. Milpas Street
  • Website: http://www.assisted1.com/jobfairs
 
 
 