Calendar » Home Care Job Fair

February 27, 2014 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

If you are a CNA, HHA, LVN, or Caregiver Assisted Home Care and Hospice is looking for you. Be sure not to miss this great job fair, information below.

Santa Barbara Home Care Job Fair

Date: February 27th, 2014

When: 11:00am to 4:00pm

Where: 302 N. Milpas Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Phone Number: 805-569-2000