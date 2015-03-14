Calendar » Home Energy Showcase

March 14, 2015 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join emPower Santa Barbara County, Allen Energy and the Johnson family for a Home Energy Showcase to learn about the benefits of energy efficiency, solar and the emPower program. The event will take place at the Johnson family home, which went through the emPower program, and will showcase how various energy upgrades made their home more comfortable, healthier and energy efficient.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the home, talk with the homeowners about their experience and view stations with graphic representations of the specific upgrades made to the home. emPower staff and Allen Energy will also be on hand to explain the benefits of the upgrades and answer questions.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected] or visit www.empowersbc.org/events.