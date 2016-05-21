Calendar » Home Grown: The Fruits of our Labors

Culture Club launches May 21 at Elverhoj

Home Grown: The Fruits of Our Labor

Elverhoj Museum is launching new programming celebrating the culture and human landscape of the Central Coast region. A series of “Culture Club” events offer the opportunity to sip and savor local flavors, revel in dialogue and story, and discover and share traditions. There is no charge for admission.

Culture Club launches on May 21, 4:30 to 6:30 pm, with Home Grown: The Fruits of Our Labor, an invitation to experience the area’s celebrated agrarian culture. Food and wine pairings will delight the senses. Stimulating conversation will include dialogue with organic wine industry pioneers Richard and Thekla Sanford, organic cattle rancher Elizabeth Poett, and farm labor manager Luis Ramirez. Their personal experiences tell about the magnificence of the scale of the area’s agricultural industry.

The Culture Club series is inspired by Elverhoj’s new art exhibition, “Revelations: Culture and the Human Landscape of the Central Coast.” The display is a multifaceted approach to portraiture that begins with an individual subject being a portal to not only their appearance, but to their history and hopes for the future. These life stories illuminate the cultures that give our region color, purpose, and meaning. Viewers can wander the Museum Gallery and experience stories, paintings, and videos that share the cultures of the Central Coast community.

Culture Club continues on June 3 with Stories at Sunset, celebrating native language and oral traditions; July 20th at an Art Salon with artist Holli Harmon speaking about her Passion for Culture; and concludes on August 13 with Home Plate: How the Danes Do It, an invitation to delight in Danish food and merriment as the Revelations exhibit closes.

