Homebuyer Workshop
Considering buying a home? Come to the Legal Aid Foundation's seminar to learn about the pros and cons of home ownership, whether you are financially ready, and an overview of the home-buying process.
WHERE: Santa Barbara Public Library - Faulkner Gallery West, 40 E. Anapamu Street, SB
WHEN: 6 PM - 7 PM
*Legal Aid is a non-profit law firm. This seminar is not a solicitation to sell you anything. For more information, contact us at (805) 963-6754.
