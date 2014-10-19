Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:32 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Homecoming Choral Concert

October 19, 2014 from 2:00pm

The CLU Choir and the Women’s Chorale open the season with an eclectic program of innovative choral music. The concert features a special performance by a 50th-anniversary alumni choir with singers from the graduating classes of 1964 and 1965. Wyant Morton conducts.

Donations accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.callutheran.edu/music.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
  • Starts: October 19, 2014 2:00pm
  • Price: $0.00
  • Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
  • Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3287
  • Sponsors: Music Department
 
 
 