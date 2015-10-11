Homecoming Concert: Choral Ensembles
October 11, 2015 from 2:00pm
The Cal Lutheran Choir and the Women’s Chorale open the season with one of their hallmark concerts, featuring an eclectic program of exciting and innovative choral music. Wyant Morton conducts.
Donations accepted.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Price: FREE
- Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3551#event
