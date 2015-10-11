Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:36 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Homecoming Concert: Choral Ensembles

October 11, 2015 from 2:00pm

The Cal Lutheran Choir and the Women’s Chorale open the season with one of their hallmark concerts, featuring an eclectic program of exciting and innovative choral music. Wyant Morton conducts.

Donations accepted.

 

  • Starts: October 11, 2015 2:00pm
  • Location: Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
