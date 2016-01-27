Calendar » Homeland: Four Portraits of Native Action

January 27, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Nearly all Indian lands in the U.S. face grave environmental threats – toxic waste, strip mining, oil drilling and nuclear contamination. Homeland tells the stories of five remarkable Native American activists in four communities who are fighting back government agencies and powerful energy companies, to protect the environment against disastrous environmental hazards. Dr. David N. Pellow, Endowed Chair and Dehlsen Professor of Environmental Studies at UCSB, will lead a post-film discussion. (88 min, English, 2005)