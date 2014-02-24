Calendar » Homelessness Action Summit: The Latest on What Works

February 24, 2014 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Homelessness Action Summit: The Latest on What Works

Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara & Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H)

Learn what is working around California and the country in efforts to help raise awareness and take action to solve homelessness. Hear an update on collaborative efforts in Santa Barbara County, and about how you can be part of the solution.

Dynamic national guest speakers include Philip Mangano, CEO American Round Table on Homelessness, and Becky Kanis, Director of the 100,000 Homes Campaign, both of whom lead efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness across the nation. Speakers will also include leaders from Pasadena and Fresno who are successfully reducing homelessness in their communities.

Donation of new, packaged socks welcomed at the door. Special thanks to UCSB Arts & Lectures, Sara Miller McCune, McCune Foundation and the Santa Barbara Foundation.



Location: Campbell Hall, UCSB, Mesa Rd, Isla Vista, CA 93117

Admission: Free

Details: Open to the public. All attendees must register online at http://homelessnessactionsummit.eventbrite.com.

Contact: visit http://homelessnessactionsummit.eventbrite.com or call (805) 699-6535