Homeowner Landscape Workshop Series

June 4, 2016 from 9:00am - 12pm

Your Home as a Mini Watershed

Learn to create gardens that thrive in our local climate, use resources wisely and look beautiful all year around:

Evaluate your garden as a mini-watershed
Create a living soil sponge that holds onto water
Treat rainwater as a resource
Irrigate efficiently
Manage your landscape for long-term beauty

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: juliagraham
  • Starts: June 4, 2016 9:00am - 12pm
  • Location: 423 W. Victoria St. Westside Community Center, Santa Barbara
 
 
 