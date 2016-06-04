Homeowner Landscape Workshop Series
June 4, 2016 from 9:00am - 12pm
Your Home as a Mini Watershed
Learn to create gardens that thrive in our local climate, use resources wisely and look beautiful all year around:
Evaluate your garden as a mini-watershed
Create a living soil sponge that holds onto water
Treat rainwater as a resource
Irrigate efficiently
Manage your landscape for long-term beauty
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: juliagraham
- Starts: June 4, 2016 9:00am - 12pm
- Location: 423 W. Victoria St. Westside Community Center, Santa Barbara