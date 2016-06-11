Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:37 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Homeowner Landscape Workshop Series

June 11, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Landscape Design Seminar

Replace your lawn with a beautiful climate appropriate garden. This interactive workshop helps you design a successful watershed-wide landscape. Learn how to:

  • Contour the landscape for rainwater capture
  • Create a list of climate-appropriate plants
  • Place plants on a plan using key design principles and group them according to water use

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: juliagraham
  • Starts: June 11, 2016 9:00am - 12:00pm
  • Location: 423 W. Victoria St. Westside Community Center, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.waterwisesb.org/workshops
 
 
 