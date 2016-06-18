Homeowner Landscape Workshop Series
June 18, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:00pm
Your Home as a Mini Watershed
Learn to create gardens that thrive in our local climate, use resources wisely and look beautiful all year around:
- Evaluate your garden as a mini-watershed
- Create a living soil sponge that holds onto water
- Treat rainwater as a resource
- Irrigate efficiently
- Manage your landscape for long-term beauty
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: juliagraham
- Starts: June 18, 2016 9:00am - 12:00pm
- Location: 421 S McClelland St. Shepard Hall, Santa Maria Public Library
- Website: http://www.waterwisesb.org/workshops