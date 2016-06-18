Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 2:49 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Homeowner Landscape Workshop Series

June 18, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Your Home as a Mini Watershed

Learn to create gardens that thrive in our local climate, use resources wisely and look beautiful all year around:

  • Evaluate your garden as a mini-watershed
  • Create a living soil sponge that holds onto water
  • Treat rainwater as a resource
  • Irrigate efficiently
  • Manage your landscape for long-term beauty

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: juliagraham
  • Starts: June 18, 2016 9:00am - 12:00pm
  • Location: 421 S McClelland St. Shepard Hall, Santa Maria Public Library
  • Website: http://www.waterwisesb.org/workshops
 
 
 