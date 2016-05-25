Homeowner Landscape Workshop Series
May 25, 2016 from 9:00am - 12:00pm
Landscape Design Seminar
Replace your lawn with a beautiful climate appropriate garden. This interactive workshop helps you design a successful watershed-wide landscape. Learn how to:
- Contour the landscape for rainwater capture
- Create a list of climate-appropriate plants
- Place plants on a plan using key design principles and group them according to water use
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: juliagraham
- Starts: May 25, 2016 9:00am - 12:00pm
- Location: 421 S McClelland St. Shepard Hall, Santa Maria Public Library Dates: June 18 & 25
- Website: http://www.waterwisesb.org/workshops