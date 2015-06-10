Calendar » Homeowner Workshop Series

June 10, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Learn how the County of Santa Barbara’s emPower program can help you save energy at its first Interactive Workshop Series beginning on June 10th. The series will guide single-family homeowners through a range of energy-saving techniques designed to make their homes more comfortable and safe. At the end of series, participants who attend all four workshops will leave with a customized energy efficiency plan and 5 FREE LED light bulbs -- a $75 value.

Workshop Topics include:

June 10th: Intro to Home Energy Efficiency: Learn the basics of how your home uses and loses energy

June 17th: Choosing the Right Energy Improvements for You: Learn about the changes you can make to improve your home’s energy efficiency and comfort.

June 24th: Overview of the emPower program: Learn how the emPower Program can help make home energy upgrades easier and more affordable

July 1st: Individual Energy Efficiency Plans & Graduation: Design a customized energy efficiency plan for your own home.

Dinner will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected], or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=139.