Homeowner Workshop Series
Learn how the County of Santa Barbara’s emPower program can help you save energy at its first Interactive Workshop Series beginning on June 10th. The series will guide single-family homeowners through a range of energy-saving techniques designed to make their homes more comfortable and safe. At the end of series, participants who attend all four workshops will leave with a customized energy efficiency plan and 5 FREE LED light bulbs -- a $75 value.
Workshop Topics include:
June 10th: Intro to Home Energy Efficiency: Learn the basics of how your home uses and loses energy
June 17th: Choosing the Right Energy Improvements for You: Learn about the changes you can make to improve your home’s energy efficiency and comfort.
June 24th: Overview of the emPower program: Learn how the emPower Program can help make home energy upgrades easier and more affordable
July 1st: Individual Energy Efficiency Plans & Graduation: Design a customized energy efficiency plan for your own home.
Dinner will be provided.
For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected], or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=139.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=139
- Starts: June 10, 2015 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Barbara Veterans Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
