Homespun Holiday Art Opening & Craft Show

December 4, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with Art From Scrap’s family-friendly First Thursday event. The evening's festivities include an art opening and reception, a craft show, music by DJ Ted Coe of KCSB FM (91.9), wine by Santa Barbara Winery, and a Holiday Card and Ornament Making Art From Scrap workshop. Artisans Aziza Browne, Mary Price and Carol Rosen will be selling handcrafted jewelry. There will be a free Art from Scrap workshop Making Holiday Cards and Ornaments. The workshop will be open during the event. AFS staff will show you how to make beautiful cards and ornaments out of reuse materials.Ted Coe of KCSB will be playing music throughout this event Homespun Holiday features the work of artists Colleen Darling, Elena Mary Siff, Mary Stanley, and Syd McCutcheon, who have created small- sized work perfectly priced for gift giving.

The Art From Scrap Gallery showcases art that encourages people to look at environmental issues creatively. Our exhibitions address environmental issues, educate people about the natural world and inspire individuals to affect positive environmental change.