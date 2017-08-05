Calendar » Honey Country

Standing Sun LIVE



Honey Country



About Honey Country:



Rooted in three-part vocal harmonies, southern twang, and pop hooks, Honey County is a female country trio led by singer/songwriter Dani Rose.



A Virginia native, Rose moved to Los Angeles during the early 2010s. There, she found herself gravitating toward the sounds, stories, and swagger of country music, a genre that had been so prevalent back home. When an opportunity arose to open for LeAnn Rimes, Rose accepted the gig, performing in front of thousands of new fans and, in the process, laying the brickwork for the formation of her own country band.



You won't find Honey County on any map. Launched in 2014, the group takes its name from a fictional place, a move that allows Rose and her two bandmates — Devon Jane and Katie Stump — to create their own landscape of story-driven country; modern, melodic pop; and punchy, guitar-fueled rock (an influence that's strengthened by Jane, the trio's lead guitarist, whose fretwork has landed her gigs with everyone from Keith Urban to Ceelo Green). The band wasted little time developing its audience in California and beyond, earning a spot on the HBO series True Blood with Honey County's very first single, "Blood From a Stone," and appearing as semi-finalists on VH1's Make a Band Famous competition. Meanwhile, shows with artists like Chase Rice, Easton Corbin, David Nail, Clare Dunn, and Dylan Scott kept Honey County busy, adding history and heft to the band's sound.



Genuine fans of the country music tradition, the members of Honey County have also paid tribute to their influences, creating covers of songs like Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" (whose video earned more than 122,000 views on YouTube) and Garth Brooks' "People Loving People" (whose recording notched nearly half a million spins on Spotify). They've created even more of a stir with their own music. Produced by Ryan Williams (Kelly Clarkson, Train, P!nk, Adam Lambert), Honey County's self-titled debut EP spawned the single "99 Bottles," which received airplay from the SoCal country radio station Go Country 105 and was chosen as a finalist in the station's 34th annual Country Showdown. With over 80,000 views on YouTube, the song is a showcase for Rose's voice, Jane's guitar, Stump's harmonies, and the blend of three singers who were meant to perform together.







Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$20 Standing Room/$25 Reserved Seating



Food Truck to be announced soon.



Tickets are WILL CALL and will not be mailed.



Please use the code: NOWINE to remove the $6.50 shipping charge.



Local PICKUP code is not valid