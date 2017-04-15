Calendar » Honeysuckle Possums ACLU Benefit Concert

April 15, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

The talented and dynamic Honeysuckle Possums will appear for a concert benefiting the American Civil Liberties Union. These musicians are rapidly becoming the West's most popular folk ensembles resulting in sold out houses wherever they perform.

Admission is by donation at the door and seats are on a first come first served basis so arrive early! Suggested donation is $15 but more is welcomed as all profits from the concert are donated to the American Civil Liberties Union.

This is an event not to be missed!!!