Honor and Duty: The Mississippi Delta Chinese

May 23, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This film tells the story of the early Chinese immigrants to the Mississippi Delta during the 19th century; then it explores how the community steadily grew in the early part of the 20th century, as Chinese families across the Delta opened grocery stores that served both the black and white populations. The film’s importance arises not only from its focus on an almost unknown Chinese community in the heart of the Deep South but also from what it reveals about the immigrant experience in America.

Post-film discussion with Director and Producer, E. Samantha Chang. 1 hr 21 min