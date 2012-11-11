Calendar » Honoring our Veterans

November 11, 2012 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Our patriotic ceremony starts promptly at 2:00. Immediately following the ceremony there will be a BBQ starring our famous tri tip sandwiches. Free parking and great hospitality. Our Drum and Bugle Corps will entertain you and inspire your patriotic spirit. Be our guests for the day and bring a Veteran or come to help us honor them. No admission charge and all Veterans will enjoy a complimentary meal. All others $5.00.