HOPE4Kids Festival and Run

April 23, 2016 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

The 4th annual HOPE4Kids Run & Festival (H4K) is a county-wide community effort to raise money and awareness for foster youth in Ventura County. The event, which includes a 5K, 10K and Kids Mile, is hosted by RaisingHOPE Inc. and is set to take place on Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Camarillo Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, Calif.

As a way for attendees to visualize the need for foster families across the county, HOPE4Kids, along with Foster VC Kids, a program of Ventura County Children & Family Services, will feature a gallery of foster youth. The gallery will include mini biographies with the youth’s first name, age, hobbies and interests. Visitors will be given the opportunity to learn about some of the children’s stories, and will also be able to speak with licensed social workers on how they can get involved. Social workers from Foster VC Kids and Foster Family Agencies (FFAs) will be in attendance to answer any questions, including how to become a licensed resource family.

The free festival will feature 50-60 vendor booths where attendees can shop and receive other information on services in the community. The festival will also include community performances, a silent auction and food trucks. For the younger crowd, H4K will offer a Kidzone with fun attractions such as face painting, a video gaming truck, bounce houses and a rock wall, as well as various performers.

In 2015, the event raised $63,000 for foster youth. 100 percent of the proceeds go to assist hundreds of foster youth with orthodontic care, extracurricular activities, sports, camps, arts and more. Funds also benefit youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system.

H4K is sponsored by RaisingHOPE, Inc., Foster VC Kids, Living Oaks Community Church, Capstone Direct Mortgage, Defending the Fatherless, Chic Fil A (Thousand Oaks, Ventura Oxnard), Sturges Insurance and Financial Services, and Dark to Dawn and Judge Quality Painting.

H4K is an all-volunteer community partnership between the county, non-profit organizations, local churches and for-profit businesses. For more information visit, www.raisinghope.org.