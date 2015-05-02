Calendar » Hope4Kids Run & Festival to Benefit Foster Youth in Ventura County, May 2

May 2, 2015 from 8:00am - 1:00pm

(VENTURA COUNTY) — The annual Hope4Kids Run & Festival is a community effort sponsored by Raising Hope Inc., Ventura County Children and Family Services – Foster VC Kids., Living Oaks Community Church, Sturges Insurance and Financial Services, Defending the Fatherless, Dark to Dawn, SDG Designs, RP Barricade, Living Oaks Church, Eastwind Screenprint, Paint by Judge, Capstone Direct, Chik-Fil-A Thousand Oaks and Microsoft Coporation. The county-wide event will come together again to raise money for foster youth in Ventura County.

The 5k and 10k run will take place at the Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo, Calif. on Saturday, May 2 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The event will feature 50-60 vendor booths where attendees can shop, receive complimentary massages and other information on services in the community. The festival will also include a community performances, silent auction, food trucks and firefighter trucks. For the younger crowd, Hope4Kids will offer a Kidzone with fun attractions such as princesses, face painting, gaming truck, bounce houses, rock wall and a velcro wall.

In 2013, Hope4Kids had 400 runners and raised $11,500. By 2014, there were 700 registered runners which helped raised over double the amount of the previous year at $26,500. Funds raised by this event go directly to assist foster children in paying for any needs that are not previously covered for them. For the past two years, Hope4Kids has assisted hundreds of youth with orthodontia, textbook purchase for college courses, and extracurricular activities such as sports equipment, camps, arts and more.

“Each year we have superseded our attendees and monetary goals,” says Tami Barnett, Recruitment and Development Specialist, Foster Home Recruitment, Development and Support Foster VC Kids. “Hope4Kids is a really fun way to bring the community together through a run and festival to not only help the fund important activities and supplies for foster youth, but also help shine a light on the hopes to recruit more loving homes in the county.”

In addition to this year’s event, there will be an Adoption & Foster booth, which will feature mini-biographies of foster youth including their name, age and their hobbies and interests where runners and festival attendees can learn about these children and speak with licensed social workers.

Hope4Kids is ran by volunteers and is a community partnership between the county, non-profits, churches and for-profit businesses. For more information visit, http://www.hope4kids.myevent.com/.

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.