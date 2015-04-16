Calendar » HOPE Awards

April 16, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation's HOPE Awards is a celebration of community members and organizations that have made a significant contribution to public education. This year's event will consist of a fine food and wine pairings along with a silent auction and entertainment by Santa Barbara Unified School District student musicians. The Keynote Speaker will be the Chairman of the National Endowment of the Humanities, William Adams, and this will be his only California appearance. Our honorees will be Jim Kearns, The Garden Club of Santa Barbara, and Village Properties. All funds raised at the HOPE Awards go to support the many programs that the Santa Barbara Education Foundation advocates for.