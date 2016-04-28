Calendar » HOPE Awards

April 28, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The HOPE Awards recognizes those who make significant contributions to public education. This year we are excited to honor retiring Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash. We also are honored to welcome former California Superintendent for Public Instruction Jack O'Connell as our keynote speaker.

Guests will enjoy a tasting menu of fine local food and wine and performances by Santa Barbara Unified School District students, all in the beautiful setting of the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.