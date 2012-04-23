Calendar » Hope for Everyone: Faith and Criminal Justice

April 23, 2012 from 7:00p.m.

In March 2012, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will release a draft social statement on criminal justice. Join us as a panel of experts and students from the fields of criminal justice, religion and ministry discuss the development of the ELCA’s social policy and teaching on this issue. Addressing law enforcement, the judicial and corrections systems, and related pastoral concerns, the draft statement is of interest to all, especially victims of crime, the accused, offenders, families and communities affected by crime, and people who work in the criminal justice system and associated agencies.