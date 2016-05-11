Calendar » Hope & Laughter—the inaugural Jonathan Awards

May 11, 2016 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm

Crescend Health, transitioning this Spring from Phoenix of Santa Barbara, will honor three local mental health advocates at a gala event, Hope & Laughter, the inaugural Jonathan Awards celebrating the legacy of Jonathan Winters, on Wednesday, May 11 from 5:30 p.m. in the Riviera Ballroom at the El Encanto Hotel in Santa Barbara. A gifted comedian and artist, Jonathan Winters turned his significant psychiatric challenges into a triumphant life.

Jonathan Award recipients are philanthropist Lillian Lovelace; Suzanne Riordan, Executive Director of Families Act! and mental health advocate; and Dr. Zev Nathan, community psychiatrist. Co-chairs for the event are Crescend’s Board President, Julie Kessler-Solomon and Board member, Alex Smariga.

The Hope & Laughter auction will include pieces of artwork by Jonathan Winters donated by his daughter, Lucinda Winters. Tickets for the evening are $150 per person. For more information, visit www.crescendhealth.org or email [email protected]