Horse Show and Tack Sale – May 21, 2016 (Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center)

May 21, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:30pm

The community is encouraged to join Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center for its 26th annual Horse Show and Tack Sale. The fun-filled, Western themed event showcases Hearts riders of all ages and abilities as they proudly demonstrate their equitation skills before a cheering crowd of supporters, family and friends. The day includes a salute to honor US Veterans, tributes to Hearts Horses, a barbeque lunch, riding demonstrations, “cow” herding, games, and several classes dedicated to Hearts’ students and their accomplishments.



A special VIP tent will also include wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres.

Since 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has improved the lives of individuals with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges, illnesses or injuries, in Santa Barbara County through equine facilitated activities and therapies.



Location: Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 4420 Calle Real, Santa Barbara (across from County Sheriff’s Dept. and up the hill)