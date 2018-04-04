Calendar » Hospice of Santa Barbara Art Reception

April 4, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Please join Hospice of Santa Barbara for an evening of art, poetry, live music and complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres at an open house reception showcasing the work of longtime Santa Barbara resident and artist David Glenn (Judd) Crouch.

David’s artistic career spans 60 years. He enjoyed a successful career as an active exhibiting studio artist as well as a master scientific illustrator at UCSB before he passed away late 2017. He was also an enthusiastic member of the Santa Barbara Art Association. Throughout his life, much of his work was featured in professional publications and traveling exhibitions worldwide. The longtime artist took pride in his philosophy: “The image is behind the eyes, the line is already there.”

Twenty-five percent of the art gallery’s total sales will benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara. David’s artwork will be on display from April to August at the Leigh Block Gallery, located inside Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Date: Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Time: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

For more information about this event, please call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.