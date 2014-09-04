Calendar » Hospice of Santa Barbara: Book Signing

September 4, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for the book signing of Board Member Marilee Zdenek’s seventh book, Between Fires.

Between Fires begins in 1961, when the fierce Santa Ana winds hurled flames across the thirsty hillsides of Bel Air, on the west side of Los Angeles. A young woman ran with her two babies and a dog to escape the wildfire that burned her home to the ground. Eighteen days later, her husband died of a heart attack. What follows is a courageous story of dramatic choices—some foolish, some wise but all emotionally honest and inspiring.



Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2014 (an additional book signing will take place on October 1)

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100

Cost: Free, Suggested donation of $20 per book (all proceeds will be donated to Hospice of Santa Barbara).

More information, visit www.marileezdenek.com or www.facebook.com/marileezdenekauthor.