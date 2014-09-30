Hospice of Santa Barbara Volunteer Training
Hospice of Santa Barbara is looking for volunteers interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to individuals with life threatening illness and their families. Interested volunteers must attend a training class before becoming a part of the Hospice of Santa Barbara team.
Date: Classes will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays from September 30, 2014 to November 4, 2014
Time: 5:30 –8:30 p.m.
Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103
Cost: Free
Reservations are required and seating is limited. To learn more about our volunteer opportunities, please contact Nicole Rosmasanta, Director of Volunteer Services at (805) 563-8820, or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org to fill out a volunteer application. The application deadline is September 9, 2014.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 30, 2014 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
- Price: free
- Location: 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103