Hospice of Santa Barbara Volunteer Training

September 30, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara is looking for volunteers interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to individuals with life threatening illness and their families. Interested volunteers must attend a training class before becoming a part of the Hospice of Santa Barbara team.

Date: Classes will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays from September 30, 2014 to November 4, 2014

Time: 5:30 –8:30 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103

Cost: Free

Reservations are required and seating is limited. To learn more about our volunteer opportunities, please contact Nicole Rosmasanta, Director of Volunteer Services at (805) 563-8820, or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org to fill out a volunteer application. The application deadline is September 9, 2014.