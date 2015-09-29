Calendar » Hospice of Santa Barbara Volunteer Training Coming for Fall

September 29, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be holding fall volunteer training for individuals interested in providing emotional, social and practical support to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Patient care volunteers play a vital role as part of the HSB Team. The free training sessions will be held on six consecutive Tuesdays. The application deadline is Sept. 15, and seating is limited. Training sessions run Tuesdays from Sept. 29-Nov. 3.

For more information about signing up and volunteering, call HSB Director of Volunteer Services Nicole Romasanta at (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.