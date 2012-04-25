Calendar » Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Art Exhibition and Open House

April 25, 2012 from 5:30 p.m.

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for its next art exhibition and open house to enjoy wine, refreshments and the photography of Betsy Mooney. Mooney’s exhibit, entitled “On Tender Wings”, will feature photos of butterflies. Mooney was inspired to take the photos in memory of her son Joshua, who died in October 2005 at the age of 33. With much counseling through Hospice of Santa Barbara, Mooney gradually began to heal. The creative process of photography also provided healing therapy for Mooney. For a time it was easier for her to view the world through the lens of a camera. Photography allowed her to feel less vulnerable and less overwhelmed. Mooney’s upcoming exhibit features butterflies, one of her favorite subjects and the symbol of Hospice of Santa Barbara. The ancient Greek word for butterfly is “psyche,” which primarily means “soul” or “mind.” In Japan a butterfly is seen as the personification of a person’s soul; whether they be living, dying or already dead. Mooney will donate a portion of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara, Inc. Open House Date: Wednesday, April 25th Time: 5:30 p.m. -7 p.m. Location: Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara Betsy Mooney’s photography will remain in the Leigh Block Gallery through mid-July 2012. For more information, please call Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.