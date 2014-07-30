Calendar » Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Fiesta Artist’s Reception

July 30, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm





“Growth Spurt ,” 40” x 30,” acrylic, by Laurie MacMillan

Join Hospice of Santa Barbara for a Fiesta Artist’s Reception for Laurie MacMillan’s art exhibition, entitled “My Back Yard.” The exhibit features her work celebrating nature’s constant renewal and the earth’s dynamism.

After careers in real estate and travel writing, MacMillan discovered painting as a way to express her love of nature and geology. She uses texture, shape and color in her pieces to express her emotional reaction to the earth’s natural features and forces. In addition to winning the Arts Fund Individual Artist Award in abstract painting in 2008, MacMillan has participated in dozens of juried group shows and her work can be found in numerous private collections. “My Back Yard” is her fifth solo show, and the Fiesta Artist’s Reception marks the closing of this show.

Date: Wednesday, July, 30th

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Leigh Block Gallery at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara

For more information, please call Hospice of Santa Barbara at (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.